Thai PM vows supportive measures for Korean investment in meeting with more than 30 S. Korean political, business leaders

Korea Herald correspondent

BANGKOK — Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to supporting South Korean companies expanding their investment and operations in the country, highlighting that the two economies can deepen cooperation by leveraging Korea’s technological strengths and Thailand’s industrial base and skilled workforce.

Speaking to a South Korean economic delegation consisting of more than 30 business and political leaders, Anutin said, “Korea is one of the key emerging partners Thailand seeks to deepen economic cooperation with, particularly in sectors where Korea holds strong capabilities.” The meeting was held at the Government House of Thailand in Bangkok, Tuesday.

He added that although economic cooperation between the two nations has continued to expand, there remains “far greater room for the two sides to do more together.”

“Korean companies invest actively in many countries — in some cases in more than 1,000 locations — but only around 400 Korean firms are currently operating in Thailand,” he said.

As advantages for Korean investors, Anutin pointed to Thailand’s solid infrastructure, its strategic location as a hub within the ASEAN region and its skilled labor force. He noted that the current scale of cooperation remains “below what could be achieved.”

The meeting came a day after the Ignite Thailand–Korea Business Forum, co-hosted by the Embassy of Thailand in South Korea, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand and Herald Media Group — publisher of The Korea Herald and Herald Business. It also followed Anutin’s visit to South Korea for the recent Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. During the South Korea-Thailand summit, President Lee Jae Myung and Anutin agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership.

Anutin expressed gratitude for President Lee’s hospitality during the APEC summit, saying Lee’s warm welcome — reinforced by the delegation’s visit — would help generate greater mutual benefits for both countries.

During his visit to Gyeongju, Anutin reaffirmed his commitment to advancing negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement — a bilateral pact aimed at lowering trade barriers and expanding cooperation in goods, services and investment — in an exclusive interview with The Korea Herald.

Talks on the trade pact first began in 2004 but stalled for years due to differing priorities and overlaps with broader regional frameworks such as the Korea–ASEAN Free Trade Agreement and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

Negotiations have regained momentum as Bangkok seeks to diversify supply chains and attract more high-tech industries. The latest round of formal talks was held in Seoul in late September 2025, which Anutin described as “a critical step toward transforming bilateral economic ties into a more comprehensive partnership,” in the same interview with The Korea Herald.

The South Korean delegation included National Assembly Deputy Speaker Rep. Lee Hack-young, along with major business leaders including Jung Won-ju, chairman of Daewoo Engineering & Construction and Herald Media Group; Oh Hong-sub, CEO of Posco TCS Thailand; and Jung Pil-mo, CEO of KS Group. Herald Media Group also hosted a two-day Thailand–Korea business cooperation forum in Seoul in April.

Following Anutin’s remarks, Rep. Lee — a member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea — thanked the prime minister for the warm reception and recalled that President Lee and Anutin had agreed at the APEC summit to broaden cooperation for future industries.

“South Korea is at a major turning point — from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to the energy shift toward carbon neutrality,” he said, adding that he hopes the two countries will work together to address these challenges.

Lee also pledged legislative support to ease visa rules and expand opportunities for Thai talent in science and engineering fields in South Korea.

Among the South Korean business leaders, Daewoo E&C Chairman Jung outlined proposals for collaboration on Thailand’s new city development projects, emphasizing the value of integrating cultural and content-driven elements — from K-beauty to K-pop and K-food — into smart city designs.

Jung said such an approach, reflecting South Korea’s own cultural economy, could generate broader spillover effects across related industries in Thailand.

“If the manufacturing industry drove Korea’s rise as a developing nation, cultural industries are now powering a new wave of economic growth — and I’m confident the same can apply to Bangkok,” he said.

He added that Daewoo E&C is ready to share its technical expertise and know-how with Thai partners, citing its Starlake City project in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Posco’s Oh noted that Thailand’s steel industry has recently faced challenges due to the influx of low-priced Chinese products, but expressed gratitude for the Thai government’s continued support for the domestic steel sector.

KS Group’s Jung — a former South Korean lawmaker who served from 2020 to 2024 and now heads the wallpaper manufacturer KS Group — called for policies promoting eco-friendly products, improved customs procedures and stronger crackdowns on the illegal distribution of counterfeit goods in border regions.

After hearing the delegation’s views, Anutin echoed their concerns and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting South Korean investment. He pledged to streamline administrative procedures, ease regulations and support the export of products manufactured in Thailand.

“If Korean companies bring cutting-edge technology and advanced production systems to Thailand, it will greatly enhance our manufacturing capabilities and play an important role in driving Thailand’s future economy,” he said.

He also reiterated that Thailand is prepared to foster new industries in digital business, platform services, data centers, innovation sectors and advanced technologies.

During the meeting, Daewoo E&C’s Jung presented Anutin with a gold crown — a replica of a Silla Kingdom (57 BC–AD 935) artifact — and a bronze plate engraving of his interview with The Korea Herald.

The meeting was also attended by Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Thai deputy prime minister and finance minister; Supamas Isarabhakdi, minister attached to the prime minister’s office; Traisulee Traisaranakul, secretary-general to the prime minister; Sarun Charoensuwan, secretary to the foreign affairs minister; Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, permanent secretary of the commerce ministry; Tanee Sangrat, Thai ambassador to South Korea; and Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Thailand Board of Investment.