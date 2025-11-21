Pharrell Williams, the American musician and producer who has collaborated with top K-pop stars including G-Dragon and Seventeen, arrived in South Korea on Friday, according to local media.

The visit comes just days after Korean fashion and cosmetics retailer Shinsegae International announced a collaboration with Joopiter, the global content and auction platform founded by Williams, for the launch of its first signature capsule collection.

The newly unveiled signature collection, revealed Wednesday, includes stylish zip-up and pullover hoodies, long- and short-sleeve T-shirts, as well as ball and camp caps, all adorned with Joopiter's logo and symbols.

In Korea, the collection is available exclusively via Shinsegae's digital platform, Shinsegae V. It can be purchased on Joopiter's official website for international buyers.

Founded in 2022, Joopiter curates online auctions showcasing collectibles from leading figures across art, design, culture and entertainment. It also releases exclusive capsule collections in collaboration with them.

Joopiter has previously produced auctions and capsule drops with major cultural icons, including a high-profile collaboration in June between K-pop juggernaut Seventeen and Japanese luxury fashion brand Sacai.