pandapro users enjoy up to 70% savings across rides, meals, and groceries - all within one seamless subscription experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- foodpanda, Asia Pacific's (APAC) leading food and grocery delivery platform, has partnered with ride-hailing providers across the region - including TADA, Bolt, and LINE GO - to bring customers deeper value and convenience. These new benefits extend the company's pandapro membership perks beyond food delivery - offering subscribers across the region a smarter and more affordable way to commute, eat, and shop.

"By teaming up with like-minded ride-hailing platforms across the region, we're making everyday life simpler and more rewarding for our customers," said Giuseppe Randazzo, Chief International Officer, foodpanda, APAC. "pandapro is no longer just about food delivery; it's about delivering convenience and maximising value wherever our customers go, rewarding our users every step of the way."

Next phase collaborations

This collaboration marks the next phase in foodpanda's mission to make pandapro even more rewarding, extending savings beyond meals and groceries to include exclusive ride discounts and cross-platform perks. These partnerships in Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan mark the first phase of a broader regional rollout, with additional markets potentially considered to follow.

With these collaborations, customers across APAC can now enjoy:

By connecting two high-frequency lifestyle services — food and transportation — foodpanda and its partners are redefining convenience for millions of customers across APAC. Each with their deep expertise in food, transportation, and mobility – the collaborating platforms are coming together to create a one-stop digital ecosystem that simplifies everyday living.

Beyond customer benefits, these collaborations also open new growth opportunities for foodpanda's merchant partners through increased visibility and cross-platform reach. In Taiwan for instance, pandapro merchants have already seen orders grow by up to four times, with membership engagement reaching record highs.

"Ecosystem partnerships like these deliver savings for users while creating sustainable growth for local businesses," added Giuseppe. "We're committed to ensuring that pandapro continues to offer greater value to customers — and, in turn, empower the merchants who grow alongside us."

About foodpanda APAC