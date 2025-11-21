Disco-infused 'Saturday Preacher' replicates electrifying Saturday night energy

Singer and actor Cha Eun-woo of Astro, who enlisted for his compulsory military duty in July in the Army marching band, delighted fans by releasing his second mini album "Else," which hit music platforms on Friday at 1 p.m.

The new album is the singer's first musical project since his EP "Entity," which released in February 2024.

As the title suggests, the new album is about breaking boundaries and showing an unrestrained version of the singer. He tries to break free from the constraints he placed on himself and shows a side of himself previously unseen.

Lead track "Saturday Preacher" is a disco-infused tune that blends a retro, funky sound with the singer's falsetto, bringing the electrifying energy of Saturday night to life.

Side tracks include tropical, upbeat party track "Sweet Papaya," "Selfish," about cinematic romance, and dreamy pop ballad "Thinkin' Bout U." Each song highlights a different musical style, as Cha displays his versatility as an artist.

To keep fans entertained while he is away, Cha is releasing a performance video of the lead track on Monday as well as a music video of "Sweet Papaya," which will be released Nov. 28.