Coupang Play expands global content portfolio after adding HBO, HBO Max

Popular US subscription video-on-demand service Paramount+ is now available in Korea exclusively through Coupang Play.

Via the Paramount+ Pass, Coupang Play provides access to the streamer’s full slate of programming. The add-on is priced at 3,300 won per month for Coupang Wow members and 4,900 won for nonmembers. The Coupang Wow membership is 7,890 won per month and includes perks such as Coupang’s ultrafast Rocket Delivery service and ad-free streaming on Coupang Play.

The Paramount+ lineup brings a roster of high-profile titles to the platform, including Tom Cruise's blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick,” Sylvester Stallone’s crime series “Tulsa King” and enduring procedural franchise “NCIS." The platform also features new chapters from acclaimed thriller series “Dexter,” including “Dexter: Original Sin” and “Dexter: Resurrection.”

To mark the service’s debut, Coupang Play said it is rolling out a promotional giveaway. Subscribers to the Paramount+ Pass can win prizes that include Bose headphones and a 10,000 won ($6.80) Coupang Eats gift card.

The move further expands Coupang Play’s growing portfolio of global content. In March, the platform became the exclusive home of HBO and HBO Max originals in Korea, which include celebrated titles such as Emmy-winning series “Succession” and Zendaya’s acclaimed teen drama “Euphoria.”