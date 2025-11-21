North Korea is remaining silent on Seoul’s offer of talks, while continuing to violate the Military Demarcation Line.

On Wednesday, a group of North Korean soldiers crossed south of the MDL, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean forces responded with warning broadcasts and warning shots, prompting the North Korean troops to retreat back across the line.

The latest intrusion follows Seoul’s offer on Monday to hold inter-Korean military talks focused on establishing a mutually recognized baseline for the MDL, which has seen a rise in unauthorized crossings and tensions. North Korea has yet to respond to the proposal.

South Korea’s Ministry of National Defense emphasized the urgency of renewed dialogue, citing the deterioration of MDL markers — many of which have been lost since their installation in 1973 — as a source of potential accidental clashes.

Military officials say North Korea has increased activity within the Demilitarized Zone since early last year, including installing new fences and planting landmines. While North Korean MDL violations numbered fewer than 10 in 2023, this year has already seen more than 10 such incidents.

A Defense Ministry official said Seoul is awaiting a response from Pyongyang and has no immediate plans to repeat its offer for talks.