Boy band Close Your Eyes unveiled a dance video for “Sob” on Wednesday, via agency Uncore.

The seven bandmates, along with a crew of 42 dancers wearing masks, demonstrated choreography for the song, which is one of two focus tracks from the group's third EP, “Blackout.”

The group brought out the mini album earlier this month and sold more than half a million copies in a week, hitting a career-high. It also scored first place three times on TV music chart shows with “X,” also from the six-track set.

The multinational septet debuted in April through TV competition “Project 7” and has released three EPs so far, selling more than 1 million albums combined.

In February, Close Your Eyes will host its first tour in Japan, visiting Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka for four shows.