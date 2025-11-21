Illit won the Excellent Work Award from Japan Record Awards for its first Japanese-language single “Almond Chocolate,” the group's agency Belift Lab announced Friday.

The award is given for the 10 best songs each year, which become candidates for the grand prize to be announced on Dec. 30. The group’s song is the only entry from a group outside Japan.

Although Illit has yet to officially debut in Japan, it picked up the rookie artist award last year after its huge success with debut single “Magnetic.”

“We are sincerely delighted to receive significant awards for two years in a row,” Illit said through the agency, adding the girl group will continue to make music that can resonate with many.

Illit releases the group's first single album, “Not Cute Anymore,” on Monday.