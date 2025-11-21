Chaeyoung of Twice will suspend activities for the time being, JYP Entertainment said Thursday.

The artist was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, or fainting, recently and was told to focus on her treatment and recovery. Her agency conveyed that she is deeply sorry to miss the group’s live shows for the remainder of this year, in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Bangkok. She also apologized again for having to miss fan events and concerts in Australia.

The shows are part of the nine-member group’s international “This Is For” tour, which was launched in Incheon in July. It marks the 10-year-old group’s sixth world tour and will continue into next year, with 21 stops in North America and eight in Europe.