Jin of BTS will invite fans to revel in his solo show again through a concert film coming to cinemas on Dec. 31, Big Hit Music announced Thursday.

“#RunSeokjin_Ep.Tour the Movie” will give cinemagoers a close look at a concert held in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in June, with Jin singing and dancing and enjoying a series of missions on stage. It will also give a peek at the artist backstage before and after the gig.

The film will be released in approximately 1,800 theaters in 70 countries.

Separately, Jin's first solo single, “The Astronaut,” logged 600 million streams on Spotify. The 2022 release, co-written with Coldplay’s Chris Martin, debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 51. It was listed among “2022 Top 100 Best Songs” by Rolling Stone magazine at No. 68.