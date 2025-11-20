US-listed e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. said Thursday it has reported to the government a data leakage incident that exposed the personal information of about 4,500 customers.

Coupang said a third party was confirmed to have gained unauthorized access to delivery-related personal information for the affected accounts on Tuesday.

The information includes names, email addresses and saved delivery addresses with phone numbers, according to a text message sent by the company.

The intruder also viewed the most recent five orders placed by those customers, it said.

But Coupang said it found no evidence of unauthorized access to payment information and no signs of intrusion into its systems or internal network.

"We have notified all affected customers and sincerely apologize for the concern caused," the company said.

Coupang said it took immediate measures after detecting the suspicious activity and has strengthened its monitoring efforts.

The company has reported the incident to government authorities, including the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Personal Information Protection Commission, and said it is cooperating closely with the ongoing investigation.

In the July-September period, Coupang's net profit jumped 51 percent on-year to 131.6 billion won ($95 million), buoyed by stronger demand for its signature Rocket Delivery service.

The number of active users in Coupang's Product Commerce division, which includes the delivery service, reached 24.7 million in the third quarter, up 10 percent from a year earlier.