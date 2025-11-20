A man in his 30s has been sent to prosecutors on charges of secretly filming female elementary school students at his small tteokbokki eatery in Seoul, police said Thursday.

The Seoul Mapo Police Station said the suspect, who is under detention, is accused of violating the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth against Sex Offenses.

Police said the man allegedly filmed the bodies of about 20 female students over several months while running the eatery in Mapo, which serves snacks popular among students like tteokbokki and gimbap. He was booked after a parent reported the incident in August last year.

Officers found hundreds of photos of students on his smartphone and arrested him in November.