From left: Judy Hsu, Standard Chartered’s CEO for Wealth and Retail Banking; South Korean LPGA legend Pak Se-ri; and Lee Kwang-hee, Standard Chartered Bank Korea CEO, pose during the opening ceremony of the global banking giant’s Priority Private Center in Apgujeong-dong, southern Seoul, on Thursday. The center is the bank’s first Priority Private Center in Korea and its 16th globally, with Pak serving as its inaugural client. The facility offers global wealth-management services for high-net-worth clients with deposits of at least 1 billion won ($689,655). (Standard Chartered Bank Korea)