Three workers fainted after inhaling what appeared to be toxic gas at POSCO's steel mill in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the steelworks in Pohang, 262 kilometers southeast of Seoul, while two contracted cleaners and a POSCO employee were removing sludge, they said.

All three were taken to hospitals, including two who were found in cardiac arrest.

Firefighting authorities cited carbon monoxide poisoning as a possible cause.

The accident comes only two weeks after one worker was killed and three others suffered burns after becoming exposed to chemical substances from damaged pipes. (Yonhap)