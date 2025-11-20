Seoul's Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young urges deeper cooperation in trade, infrastructure and cultural exchange

BANGKOK — South Korean National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lee Hack-young framed the Ignite Thailand–Korea Business Forum as a renewed platform for partnership between the two countries as they move toward their shared goal of sustainable growth.

In a keynote speech in Bangkok on Monday, Lee thanked Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for his recent visit to Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, earlier this month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

“Thanks to the leadership and warm hospitality Thai officials showed, we have been able to create new opportunities for cooperation in business and culture,” Lee said of the two governments' strengthening ties. “I’m confident those achievements will carry through today.”

A member of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, Lee is a veteran lawmaker now serving on the National Assembly’s Environment and Labor Committee.

He described Monday’s forum as a starting point for a new future that Korea and Thailand will shape together. “The two nations share a common vision of sustainable growth and innovation and people-centered development,” he said.

Referring to the Thai government’s initiative to reposition the country as a global industrial hub, Lee added, “When the ‘Ignite Thailand’ strategy meets Korea’s advanced industries, smart infrastructure and digital transformation experience, the two countries will be able to leap forward as Asia’s next growth axis.”

On the trade side, Lee highlighted the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, a bilateral pact designed to lower trade barriers and broaden cooperation in goods, services and investment, a key topic of the forum.

Korea and Thailand have been in negotiations since last year, seeking to lower barriers in sectors not covered by existing agreements while deepening cooperation in others. The deal would build on the 2007 Korea-Association of Southeast Asian Nations free trade agreement by extending liberalization to sectors where tariffs remain elevated.

“The South Korean National Assembly will give its full support to ensure the talks deliver tangible results," Lee said.

Noting the rich cultural assets and talent in both countries, Lee highlighted the cultural exchange at the event and the potential for deeper soft-power collaboration. “I firmly believe the combination of Thailand’s creative industries and Korea’s cultural strength will forge a new synergy that resonates beyond Asia and captures a global audience,” he said.

“The two countries’ collaboration extends beyond business and technology, grounded in shared values and people,” he said. “I look forward to the two countries opening a new era of cooperation across Asia through dialogue, partnership and innovation."