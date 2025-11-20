Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin are set to tie the knot this December, marking their marriage after 10 years of public dating.

“Shin and Kim have promised to become lifelong partners, building on the deep trust they’ve developed over their long relationship," their agency AM Entertainment announced Thursday.

“The wedding will take place privately on Dec. 20 in Seoul, attended by family, relatives and close friends," the statement said, adding, both will remain dedicated to acting.