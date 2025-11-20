LG Electronics said Thursday that it has signed a Wi-Fi standard-essential patent licensing agreement with Amazon, enabling the US tech giant to utilize its wireless communication technologies across its major connected devices.

Under the deal, Amazon will be able to incorporate LG’s Wi-Fi SEP portfolio into products such as Echo smart speakers, Alexa-powered devices, Fire TV Stick streaming hardware and Fire Tablets.

Standard-essential patents protect foundational technologies required for any device to comply with global Wi-Fi standards, meaning licensing deals can generate steady, long-term royalty streams.

LG said the agreement will strengthen and expand its Wi-Fi royalty business, citing its large portfolio of patents in communications, broadcasting and audio-visual codecs. As of the first half of this year, LG owned about 97,880 registered patents worldwide, with roughly half classified as standard-related, according to its semiannual report. These patents are widely used in the company’s core products, including OLED TVs, home appliances and smart devices.

The electronics giant is also investing heavily in patents related to future growth engines such as 6G mobile networks, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“This contract demonstrates the strength of our Wi-Fi standard-essential patents in the global market,” said Cho Hwi-jae, executive vice president and head of LG Electronics’ intellectual property center. “We will continue to lead innovation based on our first-class technological competitiveness.”

LG formally added intellectual-property licensing as a core business line in 2022 to accelerate monetization of its global patent assets. The company said it is in talks with additional multinational companies regarding Wi-Fi licensing agreements.