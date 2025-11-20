Super Junior main vocalist's new EP 'The Classic' explores emotions of love

When the cold sets in, music steps up as a quiet refuge. At times, a soft melody can make a chilly morning feel warmer and the quietest night feel snug.

Just in time for the frosty season, Super Junior's main vocalist Kyuhyun drops his sixth mini album, "The Classic," on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The EP marks a new musical project for the balladeer, nearly a year after his last full-length album, "Colors," in November 2024. The five-track package is packed with ballads that feel timeless, blended with his vocals and tunes built around the piano, guitar and strings, creating a listening experience that lingers long after the music ends.

Lead track "Like Our First Snow" speaks to a love that arrives softly and beautifully but eventually fades, much like the first snowfall melts away almost as quickly as it appeared. The song uses the four seasons as a metaphor for the life cycle of a relationship, tracing excitement, intensity, comfort and heartbreak. The lyrics also evoke nostalgia, highlighting memories of first love.

The side tracks are "Daydream," which explores the bittersweet emotion one feels when a familiar, beloved face comes to mind out of nowhere; "Goodbye, My Friend," about quietly letting go of a love that has naturally come to an end; "Still in Memory," about noticing and reflecting on a past love that still lingers; and "Compass," which tells the story of two people whose feelings finally align.

Following the album's release, Kyuhyun will meet fans for "2025 Kyuhyun Concert 'The Classic,'" slated for Dec. 19-21 at the Olympic Hall in Seoul's Songpa-gu.