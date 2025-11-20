Doyoung and Jungwoo of NCT are expected to drop solo singles before they enlist.

Both are enlisting on Dec. 8: Doyoung as an active duty soldier in the army and Jungwoo as a member of its marching band.

Jungwoo will unveil his first-ever solo release later this month, and Doyoung will release his second solo single in December, according to local media reports Wednesday and Thursday.

The latter will feature Kiss of Life member Bell, raising expectations for both the single and the collaboration between the two groups' main vocalists. Though Doyoung’s solo career began only last month, he had already released two albums, “Youth” and “Soar,” as well as a digital single.

On Nov. 28, Jungwoo will host his first solo fan meetup in Seoul.