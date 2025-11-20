Chuu is preparing to release her first solo full-length album in January, her agency ATRP said Thursday.

She will expand her musical spectrum, reflecting her deepening understanding of music beyond her bright and lovely image, the management company added.

Chuu has been building up her solo career starting with her first EP “Howl” from 2021. In April, she put out her third EP, “Only Cry in the Rain.”

The singer has also branched out into acting, play a supporting role in drama series “My Girlfriend is the Man!” which ran through the summer. She also participated on the show's soundtrack.

Next month, the singer will host a fan concert in Seoul for two days. “Tiny-Con: Let’s Meet There When the First Snow Falls” will be her second such event as a solo act.