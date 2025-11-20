A Korean man in his 20s was turned over to local police after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Busan to Cebu in the Philippines, local media reported Thursday.

According to Busan Ilbo, the male passenger assaulted a Jin Air crew member on Oct. 17 after the attendant tried to intervene in an argument between the man and another passenger. The crew member reportedly bled heavily and sustained bruises from the attack. The aircraft could not return to Busan as it had already departed.

Jin Air said it plans to take strong legal action, calling the incident “a serious illegal act that can significantly affect flight safety.”

Under the Aviation Security Act, assaulting crew members in a way that endangers an aircraft or its passengers is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The man was initially handed over to Cebu police upon arrival.