Jungkook of BTS amassed 200 million plays on Spotify with his solo single “Please Don’t Change,” Big Hit Music said Thursday.

It is his 12th solo effort to accomplish the feat and the fifth from his first solo set, “Golden,” to do so.

“Please Don’t Change” is a side track from the album that rolled out in November 2023. The album added another week on Spotify’s Weekly Top Albums Global Chart at No. 76, extending its record stay on the chart to 105 weeks, the longest run for a K-pop solo album.

Earlier this week, the teaser trailer for “Are You Sure?” — a reality show following Jungkook and Jimin on their travels to Switzerland and Vietnam — was released. The eight-part show is to air next month.