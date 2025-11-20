President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Thursday and outline South Korea's new initiatives for the Middle East during his three-day visit to Egypt.

Lee arrived in Cairo from Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on the second leg of his four-nation trip, which will also take him to South Africa and Turkey.

On Thursday, Lee is scheduled to hold a summit meeting with Egyptian President El-Sisi to discuss bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The two leaders are expected to discuss ways to expand trade, investment and cultural exchanges as this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Defense industry cooperation is a key pillar of the partnership, highlighted by Egypt's $1.7 billion contract with Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace to procure K9 self-propelled howitzers and other military equipment.

As Korean culture is enjoying rising popularity in Egypt, Lee is expected to mention cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The two countries are also expected to sign memorandums of understanding to enhance practical cooperation during the summit.

After the summit, Lee plans to deliver a speech at Cairo University to outline his vision for deeper engagement with the Middle East, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.

Later in the day, Lee is scheduled to meet with Korean residents in Egypt.

On Friday, he will fly to Johannesburg, South Africa, to attend the Group of 20 summit. (Yonhap)