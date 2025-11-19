Prime Minister’s scrutiny of Seoul redevelopment fuels speculation of early positioning ahead of the 2026 mayoral race

Tensions are escalating between Prime Minister Kim Min-seok and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon over key development projects in the capital, in what observers say may signal early maneuvering ahead of the 2026 local elections.

The clash comes as several of Seoul’s most symbolic redevelopment efforts -- traditionally handled at the municipal level -- increasingly intersect with national political branding, prompting rare intervention by the country’s second-highest government official.

In an unusual move for a sitting prime minister, Kim has made a series of pointed comments about Seoul's municipal affairs, viewed by critics as premature electioneering and by supporters as necessary oversight of contentious projects.

His interventions have shown a consistent focus on city initiatives with notable symbolic, cultural or safety significance, many of which carry broader political implications.

On Monday, Kim visited the site of the “Garden of Gratitude,” a memorial space being built in Gwanghwamun Square to honor countries that fought in the 1950-53 Korean War.

Scheduled for completion in April 2026, the project features 23 rifle-shaped stone sculptures representing the participating nations.

After the visit, Kim questioned whether such a monument was appropriate for Gwanghwamun, home to statues of the revered King Sejong and Adm. Yi Sun-sin, and ordered the Interior Ministry to review the project’s legal and procedural legitimacy.

“We should consider public sentiment and take a broader national perspective,” he said, adding that the project’s spirit “can be honored elsewhere.”

His remarks follow similar criticism earlier this month when he visited the redevelopment site Sewoon District No. 4, where the city raised height restrictions and approved a high-rise structure near Jongmyo, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Kim argued that the redevelopment plan “is not something the city can push through without national consensus.”

He also weighed in on the recent malfunction of Seoul’s waterborne public transportation service Hangang Bus, directing the Interior Ministry to investigate safety concerns after one of its vessels abruptly stopped on Sunday when it struck the riverbed. There were no casualties, but the roughly 80 passengers were left stranded for an hour.

Political ambitions in question

The prime minister’s increasingly public stance on city-level issues has fueled speculation that he may be positioning himself for future political moves. Kim has previously been floated as a potential contender in the Seoul mayoral race scheduled for June 2026.

The Seoul mayor’s office has historically served as one of South Korea’s most powerful political launchpads. It has been a role previously taken by presidents, prime ministers and ruling-party leaders, making even subtle signals of interest highly scrutinized.

Though Kim has reportedly stated in meetings with senior aides that he does not intend to run for Seoul mayor next year, rumors persist that his recent actions are calculated moves, possibly to become the next leader of the ruling Democratic Party.

Political observers say the ruling Democratic Party, challenged in many regional strongholds, may be eyeing prominent figures like Kim to strengthen its prospects in Seoul.

Seoul mayor, PPP push back

After Kim openly challenged three of the city’s major development initiatives, People Power Party lawmakers accused the prime minister of “election interference,” calling his actions an early political campaign. People Power Party members held a press conference Monday questioning his neutrality, while spokesperson Rep. Choi Soo-jin accused him of “misusing his authority to sway public opinion.”

Mayor Oh also responded, inviting Kim to meet and discuss the disputed projects, particularly focusing on the controversies surrounding the redevelopment of Sewoon District No. 4.

Specifically regarding Kim’s comments on the Garden of Gratitude, Oh called it “unreasonable” for the prime minister to suggest that the central government could halt a project already under construction, speaking during a city council session on Tuesday.

Kim’s office defended the interventions, saying they came after “field inspections of issues of public concern” and carried no political motive.

Meanwhile, People Power Party lawmakers on the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee filed a complaint Wednesday accusing Kim of violating the Public Official Election Act and the National Public Service Act.