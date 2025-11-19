Hyundai Steel said Wednesday it is stepping up its global reach by participating in a series of international automotive body engineering conferences, as the company seeks to broaden its customer base in the Americas and Europe.

The steelmaker joined three major industry events this year: Car Body Xperience in Michigan in April; Car Body Parts in Bad Nauheim, Germany in June; and Euro Car Body, also held in Bad Nauheim, in October.

The conferences bring together experts from global automakers, parts suppliers and steel producers to discuss industrial trends in automotive body engineering, molding technologies and advanced steel materials.

Hyundai Steel showcased components made from its strategic steel grades, including carbon-reduced steel and third-generation ultra-high-strength steel, which entered commercial production in June.

The company also presented research on the development of ultra-high-strength steel and held technical meetings with automakers and parts manufacturers to explore ways to improve vehicle performance and lower costs.

“Through this exhibition, we were able to raise awareness of our H-Solution automotive steel plate brand and strengthen our customer network in the Americas and Europe,” a company official said. “We will continue working to establish the foundation for expanding global sales.”

Hyundai Steel has participated annually in international automotive body conferences since 2021 to showcase its technology and capabilities. The company aims to secure new supply chains in major overseas markets and pursue technical collaborations with global automakers and component suppliers.