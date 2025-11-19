Young conductor Kakhi Solomnishvili leads Slovenian Philharmonic in Korea debut

The Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra — one of Europe’s oldest ensembles, with a history stretching back more than 300 years — makes its Korean debut this week with a three-city tour visiting Daegu, Seoul and Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.

Although Slovenia and South Korea have maintained diplomatic relations since 1992, exchanges between the two countries remained limited until recently. The opening of the Slovenian Embassy in Seoul in 2022, followed by Korea’s establishment of its own mission in Ljubljana this year, has begun to shift that dynamic — and this week, classical music is helping to deepen that connection.

At the helm of the orchestra is its principal conductor, Kakhi Solomnishvili, a 35-year-old Georgian-born rising maestro who has worked closely with the ensemble since 2023 and formally assumed the top post in 2024.

From Wednesday to Friday, each concert opens with a work that offers direct insight into Slovenian music and temperament: the overture to "The Fairy Child," a singspiel by Slovenian composer Jurij Mihevec (1805-1882).

"We chose the overture because it depicts that cheerful and carefree part of the Slovenian temperament,” Solomnishvili said in a recent email interview. “It is not demanding to listen to -- though very demanding to perform -- and we wanted to express, in the ‘Slovenian way,’ the joy and happiness of our first visit to your country and share it with the Korean audience.”

Solomnishvili describes the Ljubljana-based orchestra as “disciplined yet deeply expressive."

“This balance shapes the orchestra’s sound: precise, transparent and lyrical, with a natural emotional depth,” he said. “The Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra is an exceptional ensemble with a rich history, a profound culture of performance and deep-rooted traditions. However, I believe their most remarkable quality is their sensitivity. I am always deeply impressed by how expressive and musical this orchestra is, and I’m sure this will captivate the Korean audience as well.”

The repertoire for the Korea tour highlights the orchestra’s versatility.

For the Daegu Concert House on Wednesday and Aram Nuri Arts Center in Goyang on Friday, the ensemble has selected Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Op. 18 with pianist Sohn Min-soo, teacher of Lim Yunchan, the youngest winner of the Van Cliburn, followed by Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Op. 68.

At Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul on Thursday, Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, Op. 68 will be replaced by Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Op. 64.

For Solomnishvili, the works carry personal resonance. “It has always been my great wish to perform Brahms’ No. 1 Symphony, as I believe it is a major challenge to preserve the classical form and structure while allowing the work to sound as one of the greatest symphonies of the Romantic era,” he said.

“Tchaikovsky’s music, meanwhile, is very close to my heart. Having conducted his ballets for many years, I consider his music to be among the most sensitive ever written, and I believe the Slovenian Philharmonic interprets it with exceptional warmth."