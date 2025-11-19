K-pop project group formed through audition program 'Boys Planet' to drop single next month

Hype is building up among K-pop fans that a new idol juggernaut may be emerging, as Alpha Drive One readies its first single set for release next month, ahead of an official debut early next year.

The K-pop project group was formed through the second season of Mnet's male audition program "Boys Planet" in late September.

The top eight contestants were chosen by popular vote during the final live broadcast. A total of 160 K-pop idol wannabes had participated in the show, which started on July 17.

The name represents a team with strong unity and passion, inspired by the power of K-pop, and determined to become the very best in the music scene.

While all eyes are on Alpha Drive one, its official social media accounts, including YouTube and Instagram, have amassed more than 500,000 followers in just five hours since the group was formed. The rapid surge in followers highlights the group's global reach and the high anticipation surrounding a rookie act that hasn't officially debuted yet.

Also, Alpha Drive One ranked second in brand reputation among new idol groups in October in a survey released by Korea Ratings. The rankings consider factors such as media coverage, consumer interest and fan engagement, so a high ranking indicates strong commercial potential and growing recognition.

Zerobaseone, a nine-member K-pop group that debuted in July 2023 through the first season of "Boys Planet," quickly rose to stardom backed by its strong fanbase built through the audition program. The group has achieved "million-seller" status with all of its albums so far, won multiple rookie-of-the-year awards and held sell-out concerts.