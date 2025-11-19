This file photo taken on Oct. 30, shows Samsung Electronics Co.'s building in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
The head of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries plans to visit South Korea next week to discuss cooperation in network and artificial intelligence industries with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, sources said Wednesday.

According to the sources, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, plans to pay a two-day visit to South Korea starting Tuesday for a meeting with Lee, with the two business groups set to discuss cooperation in a wide array of areas.

Reliance Industries is a major Indian conglomerate with a business portfolio covering petrochemicals, steel, telecommunications, retail and finance.

Jio Platforms, a telecom arm of Reliance Industries, boasts 500 million users, with Samsung Electronics previously supplying equipment for the mobile carrier's fourth-generation network.

Industry watchers say the two business leaders may discuss potential cooperation in the fifth-generation network.

Ambani is the richest business tycoon in India, with his assets estimated at $116 billion.

In July last year, Lee attended a wedding ceremony for Ambani's youngest son in India. (Yonhap)