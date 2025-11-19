National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in defense and energy, officials said Wednesday.

During the talks held Tuesday in Doha, Woo called on Qatar to take greater interest in South Korea's defense industry, saying it has made significant advancements, especially in missile defense systems.

"The two countries have maintained a mutually beneficial relationship in the liquefied natural gas sector over the past 30 years," he said, expressing hope that their partnership will expand to areas of solar and other renewable energy.

Woo also highlighted South Korea's goal to become one of the world's top three artificial intelligence powerhouses, underscoring the country's advanced AI technologies.

In response, the Qatari emir said he looks forward to strengthening cooperation with South Korea in areas such as AI and defense, adding that Qatar will send a high-level delegation soon. He also said he would positively consider visiting South Korea.

Woo is on a seven-day trip to Qatar and Vietnam to discuss bilateral ties and parliamentary cooperation. (Yonhap)