Digital travel platform Agoda has named popular comedian Lee Su-ji as the ambassador for its new domestic brand campaign, aiming to spotlight its expanded range of motel booking options and value-driven travel deals.

Released Wednesday, the campaign features advertisements on Meta and YouTube, leveraging the platforms’ broad reach and Lee’s strong public appeal. The ad video humorously depicts a couple’s conversation inside a motel room, weaving in Agoda’s affordable offerings and booking benefits.

“The campaign with Agoda was a truly enjoyable experience,” Lee said. “I hope travelers can enjoy more comfortable trips by making wise choices through Agoda.”

Jay Lee, regional director for Japan and South Korea at Agoda, said the initiative marks a new phase for the company’s domestic branding efforts. “Through this campaign, we hope more Korean travelers will experience Agoda’s motel booking products and reasonable pricing firsthand,” he said. “Lee Su-ji’s humor and approachable communication style align perfectly with Agoda’s brand image, and we expect this collaboration to amplify our core message effectively.”

The campaign is part of Agoda’s broader effort to capture Korea’s competitive short-stay accommodation market, where demand for flexible, affordable options continues to rise, according to the company.