Samsung Electronics Co. has topped the list of corporate donations made over the first nine months of 2025, although the volume of its donations declined from a year earlier, a report showed Wednesday.

The South Korean tech giant donated 110.4 billion won ($75.5 million) over the January-September period, down 22 percent from the previous year, according to data released by industry tracker CEO Score.

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. followed next with 109.2 billion won in donations, and Hyundai Motor Co. provided 106.9 billion won over the period.

SK hynix Inc. recorded 59 billion won in charitable spending, marking a 44 percent increase from the previous year on the back of its record-breaking earnings in the third quarter.

"Some major companies reduced their donations amid growing global economic uncertainties," the industry tracker said.

CEO Score said donations by 218 of the country's top 500 companies that disclosed relevant data in their quarterly financial reports totaled 1.1 trillion won through September, up 3.6 percent from a year earlier. (Yonhap)