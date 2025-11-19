Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it has supplied 6,000 units of TVs and signage displays to the Star of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, operated by Royal Caribbean Group.

The South Korean tech giant supplied Crystal UHD Hospitality TVs for guest cabins on the 365-meter-long cruise, offering "vibrant picture quality and an engaging viewing experience" for passengers, according to Samsung.

The company added UHD Smart Signage QMC products are also installed in public areas to offer high-resolution content.

Samsung Electronics has so far supplied TVs and other display products for 28 ships operated by Royal Caribbean.

"As demand for richer entertainment experiences rise, we are proud to deliver our most dynamic commercial displays to Star of the Seas and look forward to expanding our collaboration in the years ahead," Chung Hoon, executive vice president of the visual display business, said in a release. (Yonhap)