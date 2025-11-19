WEKA Unveils Next-Gen WEKApod Appliances to Redefine AI Storage Economics

Powered by AlloyFlash, WEKApod Prime Delivers Breakthrough Cost Efficiency with 65% Better Price-Performance; WEKApod Nitro Offers Unprecedented Performance Density with 2x Faster Speeds for Demanding AI Workloads

ST. LOUIS and CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From SC25: WEKA , the AI storage company, announced the next generation of its WEKApod™ appliances to upend traditional performance-versus-cost trade-offs. The completely redesigned WEKApod Prime appliance achieves 65% better price-performance by intelligently placing data across mixed flash configurations, delivering breakthrough economics without compromise. WEKApod Nitro doubles performance density with refreshed hardware, enabling organizations to accelerate AI and high-performance computing (HPC) innovation, maximize GPU utilization, and serve more customers. Its higher-density design also makes it ideal for large-scale object storage repositories and AI data lakes that demand performance without compromise.

WEKApod appliances are the easiest and fastest way to deploy and scale NeuralMesh™ by WEKA , the world's only storage system purpose-built to accelerate AI at scale. WEKApod delivers NeuralMesh's software-defined flexibility in ready-to-deploy, pre-validated configurations with a significantly improved setup utility with a plug-and-play experience. Organizations can start with as few as eight servers and scale to hundreds as their deployments grow, eliminating complex integration work while accessing NeuralMesh's complete enterprise feature set—including distributed data protection, instant snapshots, multi-protocol access, automated tiering, encryption, and hybrid cloud capabilities.

The Infrastructure Efficiency Crisis

Organizations investing in AI infrastructure face mounting pressure to demonstrate ROI as valuable GPU resources sit underutilized, training cycles extend timelines, inference costs consume margins, and cloud bills spiral with data growth. Traditional storage systems force an impossible choice: extreme performance or manageable costs, never both. Meanwhile, datacenter constraints—limited rack space, power budgets, and cooling capacity—mean every rack unit must deliver more capability or infrastructure costs spiral out of control.

The next-generation WEKApod family directly addresses these business challenges head-on. WEKApod Prime eliminates the forced trade-off between performance and cost, delivering 65% better price-performance through intelligent data placement that automatically optimizes placement based on workload characteristics—ensuring writes maintain full performance while achieving breakthrough economics.

Now AI Builders and Cloud Providers Can Eliminate the Performance-Cost Trade-off

WEKApod Prime: offers a unique approach to mixed-flash technology, intelligently combining TLC and eTLC flash drives in configurations supporting up to 20 drives in a 1U rack or 40 drives in a 2U rack configuration. Unlike traditional tiered storage solutions that introduce cache hierarchies, data movement between tiers, and write performance penalties, WEKApod's AlloyFlash delivers consistent performance across all operations—including full write performance without throttling—while achieving breakthrough economics. No compromises, no write-performance penalties, no cache hierarchies. WEKApod Prime is already being used by leading AI cloud pioneers like the Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI).

The result is exceptional density that directly addresses datacenter resource constraints: 4.6x better capacity density, 5x better write IOPS per rack unit (versus previous generation), 4x better power density at 23,000 IOPS per kW (or 1.6 PB per kW), and 68% less power consumption per terabyte while maintaining the extreme performance AI workloads demand. For write-intensive AI workloads like training and checkpointing, this means storage keeps pace without performance penalties that can idle expensive GPUs during critical operations.

WEKApod Nitro: purpose-built for AI factories running hundreds or thousands of GPUs, delivers 2x faster performance and 60% better price-performance through upgraded hardware, including NVIDIA ConnectX-8 SuperNIC , delivering 800 Gb/s throughput and 20 TLC drives in a compact 1U form factor. As turnkey NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP)-certified appliances, both WEKApod configurations eliminate weeks of integration work, allowing organizations to bring customer services to market in days rather than months while ensuring storage infrastructure keeps pace with next-generation accelerators.

Measurable Business Impact Across AI Deployments

AI infrastructure providers are already seeing direct business impact from these innovations:

"Space and power are the new limits of innovation in data centres. WEKApod's exceptional storage performance density allows us to deliver hyperscaler-level data throughput and efficiency within an optimised footprint—unlocking more AI capability per kilowatt and square metre," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO, Danish Centre for AI Innovation (DCAI). "This efficiency directly improves economics and accelerates how we bring AI innovation to our customers."

"AI investments must demonstrate ROI. WEKApod Prime delivers 65% better price-performance without compromising on speed, while WEKApod Nitro doubles performance to maximize GPU utilization. The result: faster model development, higher inference throughput, and better returns on compute investments that directly impact profitability and time-to-market," said Ajay Singh, Chief Product Officer at WEKA.

"Networking is essential to AI infrastructure, transforming AI compute and storage into a thinking platform that generates and delivers tokens of digital intelligence at scale," said Kevin Deierling, senior vice president of Networking at NVIDIA. "With NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVIDIA ConnectX-8 networking at the foundation of WEKApod, WEKA is helping enterprises eliminate data bottlenecks— which is critical to optimize AI performance."

Availability

Next-generation WEKApod appliances are available now. Organizations can learn more at weka.io/wekapod or visit WEKA at SuperComputing 2025, booth #2215.

About WEKA

WEKA is transforming how organizations build, run, and scale AI workflows with NeuralMesh™ by WEKA®, its intelligent, adaptive mesh storage system. Unlike traditional data infrastructure, which becomes slower and more fragile as workloads expand, NeuralMesh becomes faster, stronger, and more efficient as it scales, dynamically adapting to AI environments to provide a flexible foundation for enterprise AI and agentic AI innovation. Trusted by 30% of the Fortune 50, NeuralMesh helps leading enterprises, AI cloud providers, and AI builders optimize GPUs, scale AI faster, and reduce innovation costs. Learn more at www.weka.io or connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

WEKA and the W logo are registered trademarks of WekaIO, Inc. Other trade names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.