Belgium marked King’s Day in Seoul on Nov. 13, highlighting its monarchical tradition and deepening partnership with South Korea.

King’s Day, observed annually, honors the continuity of the Belgian monarchy and the king’s role as a symbol of national unity. The celebration dates back to 1866, when it was first dedicated to King Leopold I on the feast day of Saint Leopold.

Speaking at the reception, Belgian Ambassador to Korea Bruno Jans highlighted more than a century of relations with South Korea.

“We will mark 125 years of diplomatic ties in 2026,” he said.

“In the last 124 years, Korea and Belgium have grown closer together and have become strong partners on the global stage, with both our governments striving for peace and a broad, rules-based international order,” Jans said, applauding Seoul’s engagement at the United Nations.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to the Republic of Korea for its constructive role under its current mandate in the United Nations Security Council,” the ambassador said, underscoring the need for continued global vigilance.

Jans stressed that global conflicts and rising hybrid warfare make the pursuit of peace more urgent than ever.

“These threats affect Belgium, Korea and beyond, endangering not only security but also economic prosperity and societal stability.”

He warned that Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, now involving North Korean troops, is causing immense suffering and poses serious global and regional security risks, including for the Korean Peninsula.

Jans highlighted Belgium-Korea ties in trade, investment, science, academia and culture, saying that Brussels “looks forward to hosting the EU-Korea Summit next year” as Belgium positions itself as a European innovation hub with growing business opportunities, including a new Belgian Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

In his remarks at the event, Lee Kyung-chul, South Korea’s high representative for UN Security Council affairs, noted that 3,500 Belgian soldiers fought alongside South Korea during the Korean War in defense of freedom and peace.

“We could never thank them enough,” Lee said.

Lee highlighted Belgium’s early support during the financial crisis of the 1990s, its role as Korea’s 7th-largest EU trading partner, and the strong Antwerp–Busan gateway, expressing confidence in continued economic cooperation.

“Such economic links between our nations will be a valuable asset in navigating challenges together,” he said.