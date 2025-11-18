The operators of the Incheon Bridge said Tuesday they have reinstalled 600 parking-prevention barrels along the sides of the bridge, just two months after removing them, amid a rise in suicide attempts from the structure.

The newly installed barrels stretch 1.5 kilometers in both directions from the bridge’s central tower.

A total of 1,500 barrels were first placed in 2022 in hopes of deterring people from jumping. However, they were removed in August to restore emergency lanes for vehicles requiring immediate stops.

Since their removal, three people have died after jumping, and one remains missing, fueling calls to bring the barrels back as a protective measure.

“In cooperation with related agencies, we decided to reinstall the barrels as a temporary measure,” the Incheon Bridge operator said. “We are sending patrol cars every ten minutes to stay at the main tower area during high-risk time periods.”

As a long-term safety solution, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said it will secure funds to build protective railings by 2026.

The plan calls for 2.5-meter-high railings extending 7 to 8 kilometers on either side of the main tower, at an estimated cost of about 8 billion won ($5.4 million).

Since the bridge opened in 2009, 90 people have jumped from it — 67 have died and 14 remain missing.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.