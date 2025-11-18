Police said Monday they plan to increase personnel at stations in Jongno-gu, northern Seoul, in preparation for the presidential office’s return to Cheong Wa Dae in December.

At a press briefing held at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday, Commissioner Park Jeong-bo said, “It appears the police units that moved to Yongsan will return to Jongno Police Station, and we will dispatch additional personnel as needed.”

Cheong Wa Dae, also known as the Blue House, served as South Korea’s presidential office and residence from 1948 until former President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the executive office to the former Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan-gu in 2022. The grounds, which span 253,500 square meters, have since become a major tourist attraction.

Returning the presidential office to Cheong Wa Dae was one of President Lee Jae Myung’s key campaign pledges.

Commissioner Park said police are drafting detailed security measures in anticipation of heightened public safety needs in central Seoul once the move takes effect. Two stations near Cheong Wa Dae -- the Ogin Police Substation and Tongui Police Substation -- will be upgraded from small community posts to full local stations, with staffing increased from two officers to between 22 and 26.

“We are stepping up preparations because the presidential office is returning to Cheong Wa Dae next month,” Park said, noting that a task force was launched in September to plan for “various possible scenarios.” He added, “I am not overly concerned, but as the situation differs from the past, we must develop an appropriate response.”

Police also stressed that security planning must account for the fact that previously restricted parts of Cheong Wa Dae were opened to the public. Officials hinted that access to surrounding areas may become more limited than it was before the 2022 relocation.

Regarding the trial implementation of enhanced security measures, Park said decisions will be made in consultation with the Presidential Security Service.

A Seoul police official added that current policing around Cheong Wa Dae is linked to relocation-related construction and on-site supervision. “The 101st and 202nd Presidential Police Security Corps, which moved to Yongsan, must now be relocated back, and construction is proceeding without delay,” the official said. “We are ensuring that only authorized personnel can enter the area, day and night.”

Park emphasized that police have “decades of accumulated experience” in protecting Cheong Wa Dae. “We expect to make good use of that know-how,” he said.