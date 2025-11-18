Riize is set to perform its new single for the first time on stage at a showcase in Seoul on Nov. 24, label SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

It will unveil its second single, “Fame,” on the day and put on stage the main track from the release at the event which will be broadcast online as well.

The band concluded the North American leg of first international tour “Riizing Loud” last week in Mexico City.

Th tour will resume in January next year and will take the six members to Jakarta, Macao and Tokyo. In the Japanese capital city, they will mark their debut at Tokyo Dome, which they are performing at in the shortest time since debut for a K-pop boy group, at less than 2 1/2 years.