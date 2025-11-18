Nmixx continues to bask in the success of its first full album, even after wrapping up promotions for its first full album, “Blue Valentine,” according to JYP Entertainment on Tuesday.

The title track placed atop a TV music chart show yet again, tallying eight in total, and stayed atop the daily and weekly charts of Melon, extending the reign to 25 days and a third week, respectively. The dynamic pop tune earned the 3-year-old act its first No. 1 spot on the platform and logged the longest chart-topping run this year.

Riding on a high note, the group will launch its first standalone shows on Nov. 29 in Incheon. Two days of shows at Inspire Arena will be the beginning of the “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” international tour.