Asia’s leading aroma-industry event is coming to Seoul next spring, with the Aroma Expo 2026 Korea scheduled for April 7-10 at Lotte Hotel World.

The Korea Aroma Education and Application Society said Tuesday that Korea will host the flagship conference and trade show.

Co-hosted with the Asia-Oceania Aroma Association, the event is expected to bring together aroma experts, natural-ingredient suppliers, wellness brands, researchers and international buyers. Organizers say it will serve as a major networking hub amid rising global demand for wellness-related products. The Korea Herald will serve as a media partner.

The four-day program will run under the theme “Korea, the Center of Aroma: Connecting the World with K-Culture,” featuring an academic congress, an industry exhibition, K-Aroma scent experience zones and demonstrations of Korean-style wellness programs.

The Aroma Expo has rotated across major Asian cities — including Tokyo, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Hainan, China — since 2010, supporting research collaboration and the growth of the region’s natural fragrance sector. Its 2024 edition in Hainan drew more than 120 organizations from 15 countries, highlighting expanding global interest in aroma-related industries.

KAEAS President Lee Eun-jung said the Seoul edition will accelerate Korea’s efforts to link aroma products with the nation’s traditional medicine, beauty and health care sectors, promoting exports under the “K-Aroma” brand.

“This will be a turning point for Korea to emerge as a central player in Asia’s fragrance industry,” Lee said.

Despite growing consumer demand for wellness products, Korea’s aroma sector still trails China and Japan, both of which have invested heavily in aroma-related industries. The expo aims to narrow that gap by strengthening domestic capabilities and expanding public awareness of aroma beyond fragrance or spa-focused uses.

Interest from abroad is rising as well. AOAA representatives, including China Vice President Winnie Yeung and Hong Kong Secretariat Director Li Yi, recently visited Seoul to discuss joint initiatives.

Yeung told The Korea Herald the Seoul expo would build “significant momentum” for Korea’s aroma market and said the association would provide full support. Li added that AOAA would share operational know-how from previous events to ensure the success of the Seoul edition.