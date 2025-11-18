Kang Seungyoon of Winner will host his “Passage #2” tour from next month, label YG Entertainment announced Monday.

He will kick off the solo gig with two shows in his hometown, Busan, slated for Christmas Eve and Christmas. The tour includes stops at four more cities in the country, as well as two in Japan: Osaka and Tokyo. It will be his first solo show in four years.

The singer and songwriter released his second solo album “Page 2” on Nov. 3. It comes more than 4 1/2 years after his previous endeavor, “Page,” which topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in eight regions.

Kang wrote the lyrics and melodies for all 13 tracks of the new album, including the focus track “Me.” A week after its release, Kang gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at his work on “Page 2” through a documentary video.