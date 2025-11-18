Seoul woke up to an early blast of winter cold on Tuesday, with temperatures slipping below freezing across the country. Weather authorities said the cold snap will persist until Thursday, before conditions return to seasonal norms.

The Korea Meteorological Administration issued cold wave advisories Tuesday morning for several inland regions, including Gangwon Province, North Gyeongsang Province and northern parts of North Chungcheong Province and Busan.

Hyangrobong in Gangwon Province recorded the nation’s lowest reading at minus 12.1 degrees Celsius. In Seoul, morning lows hit minus 2 degrees, while daytime highs were forecast to reach only around 6 degrees. Strong winds are expected to push perceived temperatures 3 to 4 degrees lower.

Hallasan, the highest mountain on Jeju Island and in South Korea, saw its first snow of the season, Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain low through Wednesday morning before rebounding to near-normal levels Thursday, when Seoul is expected to see lows of around 1 degree and highs near 12 degrees.