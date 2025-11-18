I-dle reached 400 million streams on Spotify for the first time with its 2023 hit “Queencard,” agency Cube Entertainment announced Monday.

The lead single from its sixth EP “I Feel,” released in May 2023, became the group's third song to sweep all music charts at home, following “Tomboy” and “Nxde.” The single earned the group 13 trophies from television music chart shows.

The six-track set spent two weeks on Billboard 200, peaking at No. 41, and sold more than 1.16 million copies in the first week, making the quintet the fifth K-pop girl group to log a million in first-week sales.

The five members hosted their first arena tour in Japan last month, after rolling out their “i-dle” EP.