President Lee Jae Myung on Monday visited a United Arab Emirates war memorial to pay tribute to fallen service personnel and public servants, the first stop on his three-day state visit.

Lee began his schedule in Abu Dhabi with a stop at Wahat Al Karama, which means "Oasis of Dignity," a site that commemorates all Emiratis who were killed in the line of duty.

"In the name of the people of the Republic of Korea, I pay tribute to your noble sacrifice," he wrote in the guest book, referring to South Korea's official name.

He then visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the UAE's most iconic Islamic landmarks, where he honored the country's founding president.

Sheikh Zayed, revered as the "Father of the Nation," led the formation of the UAE federation in 1971 and governed the country until his death in 2004.

In the guest book there, Lee wrote, "Remembering President Zayed, we will move forward vigorously toward a future of shared prosperity between our two nations."

First lady Kim Hea Kyung accompanied him on the visit, wearing a hijab, the traditional head covering for women in Islamic cultures.