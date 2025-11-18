President Lee Jae Myung expressed his hope for stronger bilateral economic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, saying that the country could play a role as a "base camp" for South Korea's efforts to forge and strengthen its economic footholds in the Middle East.

Lee made the remarks during a meeting with Korean residents in the UAE after he arrived in the country earlier in the day for a three-day state visit. He is set to have summit talks with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

"As we need to make our (economic) inroads into Africa, Europe and the Middle East, the UAE could play a role as a base camp (for South Korea) in the Middle East," he said. "With the two countries joining hands, we will surely open a new path for shared prosperity."

Lee said that the bilateral relationship should go beyond that of "brotherly nations" to develop into an "economic community" in which the two nations work together on research and production and make economic inroads together into third-country markets.

The president pointed out that the two countries have commonalities, given that they are surrounded by powerful neighboring countries, with their geographical locations having enabled them to play a role as a "bridge" among nations. They also have made economic advancements despite difficulties, he added.

Lee said that South Korea has grown into a democratic and economically successful nation, while the UAE has moved beyond being an oil-rich economy by investing in renewable energy, nuclear power, and advanced technologies.

"If the future of Korea and the UAE merges into a single vision, it will create enormous synergy and open an entirely new path," he said.

Lee also highlighted the growing popularity of Korean culture in the UAE -- not only in music, dramas, and films, but also in food, beauty, and medical services.

"I believe Korean culture has immense potential," he said. "I expect it to spread globally through the UAE, extending into Africa, the Arab world and beyond." (Yonhap)