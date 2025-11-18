President Lee Jae Myung is set to hold summit talks with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, with discussions expected to focus on cooperation in the defense industry, advanced technologies and energy.

Lee arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday for a three-day state visit, the first stop of his inaugural Middle East trip since taking office in June, aimed at deepening economic cooperation with the UAE.

During the summit, the two leaders are scheduled to attend the signing of several memoranda of understanding, which are expected to cover collaboration in the defense industry, artificial intelligence, energy, cultural exchanges and other areas.

The UAE is the only Middle Eastern nation with which South Korea has established a special strategic partnership.

In a meeting with Korean residents on Monday, Lee expressed hopes for stronger economic cooperation with the UAE, saying the country could serve as a "base camp" for South Korea's efforts to expand and solidify its economic foothold in the Middle East.

The visit marks Lee's opening leg of his four-nation tour of the Middle East and Africa, which will later take him to South Africa for the Group of 20 summit, and to Egypt and Turkey. (Yonhap)