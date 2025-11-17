ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology, a global leader in high-performance and energy-efficient server solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the Supercomputing (SC) 2025 (November 18–20, St. Louis, Missouri), booth 3916. Under the theme "AI Cluster Power – Cool Fast Scale Faster" MiTAC will showcase its modular highly scalable rack infrastructure for demanding AI and HPC workloads demonstrating capabilities from single servers to cluster integration focusing on liquid cooling and energy-efficient designs. MiTAC collaborates with AMD, Broadcom, CoolIT, Intel, KIOXIA, Micron, NVIDIA, Samsung and Solidigm to accelerate advanced computing and high-efficiency data centers.

Rack-scale Innovation From Standard Architecture to AI Cluster Excellence

At SC 2025 MiTAC Computing presents its full range of rack-level solutions for cluster-scale deployments including liquid-cooled and air-cooled AI and HPC racks addressing both open architectures and traditional enterprise data centers.

AI Liquid-Cooled Rack with AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs | Optimized for Ultra-Scale AI

The high-density 48U EIA AI liquid-cooled rack MR1100 series targets hyperscale AI training and inference. This robust solution supports 64 to 256 AI GPUs. Utilizing cold-plate technology with the latest AMD Instinct™ MI355X GPUs, AMD EPYC™ 9005 CPUs, and AMD Pensando™ Pollara 400 AI NICs, it ensures non-throttled AI throughput with 400/800 Gb/s network architecture.

AI Air-Cooled Rack with AMD Instinct™ MI350X GPUs | Standardized Architecture with High-Speed Interconnect

MiTAC presents its standard EIA 45U air-cooled AI rack, MR1100A, with four MiTAC G8825Z5 systems using AMD Instinct™ MI350X/MI325X GPUs. The 800Gb/s network switch Broadcom Tomahawk 5 chipset ensures low-latency data transmission GC68C-B8056 management and TS70A-B8056 storage servers enable rapid deployment of scalable AI/HPC clusters.

OCP ORv3 Liquid-Cooled Rack | Modular Power and Advanced Thermal Management

MiTAC's 43OU OCP ORv3 liquid-cooled rack, MR is designed for sustainable HPC, accommodating up to 14 C2811Z5 multi-node servers powered by AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors. It integrates MiTAC Lake Erie storage, a 33kW Power Shelf, and the CoolIT 200kW CHx200+ In-Rack CDU. This modular design ensures stable, energy-efficient operation for high-density compute servers.

AI Acceleration Platforms

HPC & Cloud Computing Frameworks

Enterprise Data Solutions

Global Success Stories Demonstrating MiTAC's Value in AI & HPC Deployments Worldwide

At SC 2025, MiTAC showcases real-world success cases highlighting its proven expertise in delivering comprehensive rack-level solutions and its commitment to cluster-scale integration.

For more SC information and product catalogs please visit:

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart in the industry.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology as well as its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website: https://www.mitaccomputing.com/