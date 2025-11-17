Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong departed for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday for a business roundtable aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries' business communities.

Lee is expected to discuss collaboration in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), with UAE officials.

The roundtable will take place on the second day of President Lee Jae Myung's trip to the country, following visiting the mausoleum of the UAE's founding president, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Last month, on the sidelines of the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, President Lee met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

At the time, the two countries agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense, investment, energy and advanced technology sectors, such as AI.

The upcoming roundtable is expected to involve South Korean conglomerates, including Samsung Electronics and SK Group, which will explore concrete collaboration opportunities. (Yonhap)