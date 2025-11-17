President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday on a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the first stop of his four-nation tour of the Middle East and Africa.

Lee's presidential plane was escorted by four UAE Air Force fighter jets as it entered the country's airspace in a ceremonial welcome for his state visit.

On the first day, Lee plans to visit the mausoleum of the UAE's founding president, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and meet with Korean residents.

On Tuesday, he will hold summit talks with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and sign memorandums of understanding to expand cooperation in areas including artificial intelligence and the defense industry.

The following day, Lee is scheduled to attend a business roundtable to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' business communities. Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan are reportedly expected to take part.

He also plans to visit the Akh Unit, a Korean military contingent stationed in the UAE, to encourage the troops.

The UAE leg marks the start of his 10-day, four-nation trip that will also include South Africa, where he will attend the Group of 20 summit, as well as visits to Egypt and Turkey.

This is Lee's first visit to the Middle East since taking office in June. The UAE is the only Middle Eastern nation that has forged a special strategic partnership with South Korea. (Yonhap)