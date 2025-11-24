진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

Working parents challenge ban on dawn delivery

[1] Korea’s dawn delivery services are drawing renewed attention after a public petition opposing possible restrictions gained thousands of signatures, following online speculation that the system may be curbed to address working-condition concerns for couriers.

petition: 청원

courier: 운반원

[2] The petition posted on the National Assembly’s public petition platform has received more than 5,000 signatures since it was uploaded on Thursday.

post: 게시하다, (게시물 등)을 올리다

signature: 서명

[3] In it, a working mother raising two children wrote that dawn delivery had become “an important means of sustaining daily life” for families who return home late at night and rely on overnight delivery for groceries and school-supply orders.

means: 수단

sustain: 지속 가능하게 하다

grocery: 식료품 및 잡화

[4] “When supermarkets are closed, it is often the only way to get school supplies and breakfast for our children before they leave for school,” she wrote, urging lawmakers to consider “what citizens truly need” before making any changes to the system.

urge: 강력히 권고하다

lawmaker: 국회의원

