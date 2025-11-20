진행자: 간형우, Devin Whiting

'Not again' Seoul's running boom sparks frustration

기사 요약: 서울 도심에서 마라톤 행사가 주말마다 열리며 도로 통제가 반복되자, 시민·상인·관광객의 불편이 커지고 행사 난립을 규제해야 한다는 목소리도 높아지고 있다.

[1] As running becomes one of South Korea’s fastest-growing pastimes, Seoul is facing a new challenge: a marathon calendar packed so tightly that major roads are blocked almost every weekend, prompting widespread complaints that the city’s fitness fever is pushing everyday life off course.

pastime: 취미

complaint: 불평

fever: 열망

[2] Streets in central districts, from Gwanghwamun and Jongno to the Han River bridges, have been repeatedly shut down for early-morning events that funnel tens of thousands of runners through the city’s most heavily trafficked corridors.

repeatedly: 반복적으로

funnel: 좁은 공간으로 밀다

corridor: 통로

[3] On Sunday, another large-scale race, hosted by a local media group, drew an estimated 30,000 participants. The course required step-by-step traffic control, diverting buses and vehicles throughout the morning.

divert: 방향을 바꾸게 하다

[4] For many residents and workers, however, it was a growing strain. “It’s good to run for health, but it shouldn’t come at the expense of ordinary citizens,” said Kim Keon-ho, 72, who found himself rerouted Sunday morning.

strain: 부담

at the expense of ~ : ~을 희생하면서

reroute: 바꾸다

